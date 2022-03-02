Brad Pitt is back in action movie mode in the first trailer for “Bullet Train,” which finds the actor battling a gaggle of stylish assassins on a train speeding through Japan.

Based on the book “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka, “Bullet Train” is directed by “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch – who also happens to be Pitt’s former stunt double. Leitch made his filmmaking debut co-directing the first “John Wick,” and brings his penchant for colorful and stylish action to the enclosed setting of “Bullet Train.”

Pitt nearly worked with Leitch on “Deadpool 2” as he was approached for the role of Cable, ultimately played by Josh Brolin. But the two connected in short order on “Bullet Train,” which puts Pitt front and center. The actor is coming off his first acting Oscar win for his turn in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and he also recently led James Gray’s meditative sci-fi drama “Ad Astra,” but it’s fun to see him back in ass-kicking mode.

Sony Pictures

The actor is surrounded in “Bullet Train” by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martinez Ocasio. And if the voice on the phone throughout the trailer sounds familiar, that would be Sandra Bullock (she and Pitt traded cameos in each other’s movies, as Pitt appears in Bullock’s adventure comedy “The Lost City.”)

Watch the first trailer for “Bullet Train” in the video above. The film will be released by Sony Pictures exclusively in theaters on July 15.

The film was written by Zak Olkewicz and produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua. Executive producers include Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick.