Bradley Whitford Says He’d Be Kicked Out of the ‘West Wing’ Writers’ Room for Pitching Project 2025: ‘It’s Bad Writing’ | Video

Bradley Whitford thinks he would have been “kicked out of the room for being condescending to Republicans” if he had pitched something as bad as Project 2025 to “The West Wing” writers.

“If I walked into the writers’ room of ‘The West Wing’ and pitched Project 2025 for our Republican to be running on, I would be kicked out of the room for being condescending to Republicans. So that’s the thing that strikes me most is the radical, Christian right agenda that is being pushed by the Republicans. It’s alarming. It’s bad writing.”

The actor joined CNN’s Pamela Brown on Wednesday to discuss the “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom call, as well as Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance and all things politics.

Brown asked Whitford if “all the craziness” is evoking any nostalgia for his time on the political drama show. However, the actor insinuated that the fictional politics in the show are too peaceful to compare to real life, specifically the portrayal of the Republican party.

“If this was on a show, no one would ever believe it. But I’ve always said the fakest thing about ‘The West Wing’ is that we had rational Republicans,” he admitted. “They weren’t trying to drag us back and take our freedoms away.”

Following his reflection, Brown brought up America’s potential next VP, Vance — who has had some shocking media moments lately. Whitford shared how personally offended he is by some of the “Hillbilly Elegy” politician’s statements regarding IVF and “childless people.”

“You know, his attacks on childless people deeply offend me … I am blessed with glorious children because of IVF and I know the heartbreak of that process and I think it’s absolutely disgusting,” the actor said. “Trump is trying to fuel division and separateness and I think Kamala is trying to bring us together, and that is the spectacular unfulfilled promise of this country. And that’s why I’m so excited about her candidacy.”

“The West Wing” ran from 1999-2006 and followed “the lives of staffers in the West Wing of the White House,” per NBC. On the show, Whitford played White House deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman.

Watch the full CNN interview in the embed, above.