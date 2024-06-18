9 Brat Pack Movies Streaming Now and Where to Watch Them

Kelly LeBrock and Anthony Michael Hall in “Weird Science”(CREDIT: Universal Pictures)

Weird Science (1985)

Anthony Michael Hall and pals somehow create the ideal woman (model Kelly LeBrock) with their Memotech MTX512 computer. Shenanigans, naturally, ensue. Keep an eye out for supporting players Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Paxton — and Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth.

Cast of St. Elmo’s Fire (CREDIT: Columbia Pictures)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Recent college grads — played by Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Mare Winningham and Andrew McCarthy — flirt, fight and have dramatic breakdowns in this Joel Schumacher classic. Also: Nelson plays a Yuppie and Lowe (sporting one dangling earring) plays the saxophone.

Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and David Caruso in “Blue City” (Credit: Paramount)

Blue City (1986)

Billy Turner (Judd Nelson) is a drifter who returns to his hometown to find that his father has been mysteriously murdered. Future “NYPD Blue” and “CSI: Miami” star David Caruso plays his best friend Joey and Ally Sheedy plays Joey’s sister Annie, who falls for Billy. Sadly, the movie got scathing reviews and was nominated for seven Razzies.

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe in “About Last Night” (CREDIT: TriStar Pictures)

“About Last Night” (1986)

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe play lovers Debbie and Danny in this adaptation of David Mamet’s 1974 off Broadway play “Sexual Perversity in Chicago.” It was remade in 2014 with Joy Bryant and Michael Ealy taking over the lead roles.

Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Paramount Pictures

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Was Matthew Broderick part of the Brat Pack? Maybe not, but he does headline this John Hughes comedy about a high school schemer and his friends who have the most epic day playing hooky in Chicago. There’s a parade, museums, fine dining and a spectacular car mishap, plus a Charlie Sheen cameo.

Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy in “Fresh Horses” (CREDIT: Columbia Pictures)

Fresh Horses (1988)

“Pretty in Pink” costars Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy reteamed for this little-seen drama about doomed love: He’s an engineering student and she’s an underage country girl named Jewel who might already be married. Keep an eye out for Viggo Mortensen and Ben Stiller in smaller roles.

Tom Cruise, Timothy Hutton and Sean Penn in ”Taps” (CREDIT: 20th Century Films)

Taps (1981)

Timothy Hutton, fresh off his Oscar from “Ordinary People,” stars with Tom Cruise (in his second film appearance) and Sean Penn (in his film debut) as military school students who refuse to let their academy be bulldozed. The situation dramatically escalates from there.

John Cusack in “Say Anything” (CREDIT: 20th Century Fox)

Say Anything (1989)

Even if you’ve never seen this early Cameron Crowe comedy, you’re surely familiar with John Cusack’s boombox moment, in which he tries to woo back Ione Skye. The cast of this Gen X-classic includes Cusack, Eric Stoltz and Lili Taylor, who can’t stop writing songs about her jerk of an ex named Joe (Loren Dean).

Molly Ringwald (center) in “Betsy’s Wedding” (Touchstone Pictures)

Betsy’s Wedding (1990)

Molly Ringwald made more than one movie about wedding woes: She stars as the bride, whose working class father (Alan Alda, who also directed) feels compelled to stage an elaborate wedding to impress the wealthy parents of the groom (Dylan Walsh). Plus, “Clue” star Madeline Kahn plays the mother of the bride.