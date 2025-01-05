Brett Ratner to Direct Melania Trump Documentary for Amazon MGM Studios

Brett Ratner is going to direct his first film since he was accused of sexual harassment by Elliot Page and others. Ratner will helm a yet-untitled Melania Trump documentary for Amazon MGM Studios.

In a statement, Amazon described the film as “an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at (the) First Lady.” The studio added, “We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world. “

The movie will be released in theaters and on streaming in the second half of 2025 after beginning production in December. Melania Trump is on board as a producer, and is joined by New Element Media’s Fernando Sulichin.

The news comes as Trump prepares to return to the White House for her second stint as First Lady.

Ratner’s career ground to a halt in 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct by six women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. He rose to fame in the 1990s as the director of the three “Rush Hour” films, as well as “X-Men: Last Stand.”

In 2017, Page accused Ratner of “homophobic and abusive behavior” after he outed her as gay on the set of “Last Stand.”

“I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself,” Page wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. “I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak. I felt violated when this happened … This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.”