Following the “Succession” series finale on Sunday night, Brian Cox bid farewell to the cast and crew in an Instagram story. And while he’s known for being quite persnickety, this was actually a very sweet goodbye. (Spoilers for the finale follow.)

“It was on it’s [sic] way to become a great series but the love and commitment from crew to cast and writers, made it memorable,” the actor said. What could be perceived as a dig is actually about how the cast and crew elevated the material to something even greater.

It was clear Cox was trying to commemorate the ending of the landmark HBO series, where he played Logan Roy, the morally gray head of a multifaceted conglomerate. Earlier in the final season, Logan unexpectedly passed away, leading for the power vacuum between his children (and various hangers-on) to become even more frenzied. Critically acclaimed from the start, this season the show took on even more emotional and dramatic weight, leading to last night’s unforgettable series finale.

“We have now come to the end. And what has been, in my career, certainly the greatest work experience ever. The harmony between crew and cast was truly amazing,” he said elsewhere in his post. “I would like to thank all of us in the making and creating of this show from the very bottom of my heart.”

It’s somewhat suiting that he issued a farewell considering Logan’s unexpected appearance in the final episode, during a video of a dinner party that Logan held. It ended up being one of the most emotional moments in the episode (and, indeed, the final season), as you watched Logan in happier times, reciting the presidential candidates that lost and generally having a good time. As the camera panned around to his children, they all had tears rolling down their faces, the cruel man who belittled and abused them in life, mourned in death.

Since being written off the show, Cox has already groused that he was killed too early in the final season. And we are sure that there will be even more commentary from Cox has he is interviewed about the show in the weeks and months ahead. (He’ll probably keep making jokes about his hatred of Method acting too.)