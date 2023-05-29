‘Succession’ Series Finale: Shiv Roy Is ‘Still in Play’ After Her Devastating Decision

Shiv (Saran Snook) shifting the balance of power away from the Roy family and, inexplicably, to her backstabbing husband Tom (Matthew McFadyen), was a devastating twist from the “Succession” series finale.

In the segment airing after the episode, series creator Jesse Armstrong and director Mark Mylod said that it had been in the works for the “self-sabotaging” character all season, and that her volatile relationship with Tom is still playing out.

“As with Tom’s betrayal at the end of Season 3, everything was working towards this idea of Sarah’s character Shiv ultimately sabotaging herself and sabotaging the deal,” Mylod said.

The episode began with her reaching out to Tom to maybe give their marriage another try, partly because she is pregnant with his child. Then came the blow that he had finagled his way to become the new CEO of the GoJo-owned Waystar Royco, the role she had negotiated for herself.

One of the last shots of the episode was of Shiv and Tom, in an uneasy truce, silently entering the same limo and staring ahead as if they had no idea what came next with their on-again off-again relationship. (Perhaps a nod to the famously ambivalent ending of ’60s classic “The Graduate”?)

“Shiv is still in play, I’d say in this rather terrifying, frozen emotionally barren place, but she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat,” said Armstrong. “‘There’s still a lot of that game to play out, but that’s where we leave it and it feels like it’s going to be hard for them to progress, emotionally, given the things they’ve said to each other.”

“I thought about all their stories… they don’t end, they will carry on, but it’s sort of where this show loses interest in them because they lost what they wanted, which was to succeed, this prize that their father held out,” said Armstrong.

All episodes of “Succession” are now streaming on Max.