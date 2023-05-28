Note: This article contains spoilers for series finale of “Succession.”

Can’t believe “Succession” is over? Neither can the HBO hit’s creator Jesse Armstrong, who said it “feels very perverse” to end the Emmy-winning series, but that he “didn’t really have any doubts” about ending it now.

After the stunning final episode, which found Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) failing to prevent the sale of Waystar Royco to GoJo, Armstrong said in the “Inside the Episode” segment, “This will never stop being the central event of [Kendall]’s life. This will mark his whole life.”

“It feels very perverse to end it because it’s been incredibly meaningful,” Armstrong added. “One of the few things I’m able to be really tough about I think is protecting the show and its integrity and the more and more we discussed it in the [writers’] room, the more and more clear it became to me that this sequence of Logan’s death, the competition about whether to sell or not, and his funeral [should also be] the show ending.”

He continued, “And once that became clear, I didn’t really have any doubts. I had lots of emotional sadness, but it felt like, ‘This is how the show goes.'”

The hour saw as Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) tried to join forces to stop the acquisition and keep control of their father’s company. But failed alliances and a betrayal from Shiv led to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) becoming CEO of the company after GoJo’s acquisition. The episode ended with Shiv scurrying back to Tom’s side, Roman licking his wounds at a bar and Kendall sitting aimlessly at the park.

Concluded Armstrong, “I don’t feel like I’ll be able to write anything as good as this again.”

All episodes of “Succession” are now available to stream on Max.