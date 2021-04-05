‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Adds Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young

“Bridgerton” has added four new actors to its cast for the Shondaland romance’s upcoming second season, including Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.

The second season of “Bridgerton,” which goes into production this month, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest brother of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who was the lead of Season 1, along with her love interest Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). In Season 2, Anthony is the star, with character Kate Sharma (played by “Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley) entering as the leading lady of his love story.

See below for the character descriptions for the new additions to the “Bridgerton” Season 2 cast.

Chandran (“Alex Rider”) will play Edwina Sharma. Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.

Conn (“Liar”) will play Mary Sharma. An Earl’s daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal, Lady Mary has now returned to London with her own daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.

Lynch (“Benediction”) will play Theo Sharpe. Theo is a hardworking printer’s assistant. But he’s not just a working-class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all.

Young (“Dear Evan Hansen”) will play Jack. Jack is the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.

News of these four actors joining the series follows Friday’s announcement that Page will not be returning to “Bridgerton” to reprise his role as the Duke for the second season. However, it is possible he could make appearances in potential futures seasons, as the Shonda Rhimes-produced show is following the plot laid out in Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” romance novels, which each follow one of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

Per Netflix, “Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, ‘Bridgerton’, is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.”