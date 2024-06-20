‘Bridgerton’ Storms Back Up the Streaming Top 10 as Part 2 Arrives on Netflix | Charts

Netflix’s hit romance series takes the top spot once again with the second half of Season 3

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton" (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

When “Bridgerton” finally returned to Netflix with four new episodes on May 16, fans had been clamoring for the soapy historical romance series after a two-year break. As a result, the series stormed to the top of the most-watched streaming programs on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. The third season of the show remained in the top spot for two consecutive weeks and never left the Top 10 over the past month, although it did slide to 10th place for the June 13 edition of this column.

Never fear, reinforcements have arrived in the form of four new episodes comprising Part 2 of “Bridgerton’s” split third season.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

