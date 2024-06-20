When “Bridgerton” finally returned to Netflix with four new episodes on May 16, fans had been clamoring for the soapy historical romance series after a two-year break. As a result, the series stormed to the top of the most-watched streaming programs on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. The third season of the show remained in the top spot for two consecutive weeks and never left the Top 10 over the past month, although it did slide to 10th place for the June 13 edition of this column.

Never fear, reinforcements have arrived in the form of four new episodes comprising Part 2 of “Bridgerton’s” split third season.