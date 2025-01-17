‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Says She’s ‘Still Waiting’ for Season 4 Call

Production on “Bridgerton” Season 4 kicked off this fall, though original star Phoebe Dynevor revealed she hasn’t heard anything about getting to return to the Netflix romantic drama series.

The streamer announced in September 2024 that production on Season 4 — led by Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek — was officially underway, but despite Dynevor appearing in the show’s first two seasons, she said she’s “still waiting for that call.”

“I mean, they’ve not called me yet, and I think they’re shooting Season 4 right now,” Dynevor said in a Thursday interview with The Direct about her potential return. “So, I’m still waiting for that call.”

In the Netflix series, Dynevor starred as Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton daughter, whose love story was the centerpiece of Season 1. After getting her happy ending with Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and welcoming their first child at the end of Season 1, Dynevor’s Daphne appeared in Season 2 to help her sister, Eloise, with her societal debut.

Despite Dynevor returning for an additional season of “Bridgerton” after starring in the first installment, Page notably did not return to “Bridgerton” after Season 1, memorably turning his attention towards other parts of his acting career.

The actress did not appear in Season 3, however, explaining in an interview, “I did my two seasons — I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc.”

In “Bridgerton,” it’s customary for the most recent couple to remain on into the next season despite the show shifting to another Bridgerton sibling’s love story, giving audiences some much deserved time with the happy couple. For example, Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton were confirmed to be back for Season 4 after leading Season 3.

That said, Jonathan Bailey, whose Anthony Bridgerton found love with Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma in Season 2, has been outspoken about his desire to keep returning to the series and has also been confirmed to appear in Season 4, saying in a “GMA” interview, “I’m gonna be there to support the youngsters as we go.”

The first three seasons of “Bridgerton,” as well as spinoff “Queen Charlotte,” are available to stream on Netflix.