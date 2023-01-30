Where’s Lady Whistledown when you need her?

Sorry, Daphne Bridgerton fans, but there’s some bad news about her screen time this upcoming season.

Actress Phoebe Dynevor may be absent from her role in the third season of “Bridgerton,” she revealed in an interview with Screen Rant over the weekend. When asked if there were any “exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne” in the next season, Dynevor dropped the news.

“Sadly, not in Season 3. Potentially in the future,” Dynevor told the outlet. “But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, “Bridgerton” became one of Netflix’s most sensational dramas, and stakes are high for the upcoming Season 3. Fans have been following since Season 1, where the romance between Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (played by Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (played by Dynevor), took center stage. Each subsequent season followed different Bridgerton siblings, and Dynebor wouldn’t be the first main actor to leave the “Bridgerton” world.

Page, who played Daphne’s lover and eventual husband Simon Basset, left his role after the first season and doesn’t plan to reprise his character. Though while the actor didn’t return in the show’s second season—which focused on Anthony Bridgerton’s (played by Jonathan Bailey) search for a viscountess—Dynevor did, playing a supporting role, helping her character’s brother find his wife.

Season 3 will center Colin Bridgerton’s (played by Luke Newton) romance with Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan). The third season will see most of the “Bridgerton” cast members reunite, including Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, though Dynevor made it clear that it’s not likely she will return. Production for the latest season began in summer 2022.

Though production has started, it’s unclear when the third season of “Bridgerton” will premiere.

Either way, the show will go on without the Duke and Duchess.