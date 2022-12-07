“Bridgerton” Season 2 breakout Calam Lynch has joined “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” cast, along with new additions Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin

Eldon, Will Keen and Selina Lo.

The eight new members join previously announced Season 2 additions Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen “Zates” Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson.

Sam Hazeldine was also recently announced as a replacement for “Game of Thrones” alumnus Joseph Mawle as antagonist Adar.

As is custom for the series, character details for all are being kept under wraps.

Lynch broke out in Netflix’s second season of “Bridgerton” with the role of Theo Sharpe, a love interest of sorts to the stubborn Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Other television credits include Channel 4’s “Derry Girls” and BBC’s “Mrs. Wilson.” On the film side, Lynch has appeared in Disney+’s “Black Beauty” opposite Jack Lowden, and “Dunkirk.”

Alvin-Wilson’s credits include ITV projects like “The Bay” and “Murder in Provence,” as well as BBC’s “Collateral” and Netflix’s “Lovesick.” He has also been in “Harkness,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “The Huntsman.”

Bowman can be seen in BBC’s “The Pact” and “The Control Room,” along with ITV’s “Karen Pirie.” He has previously played recurring roles in Prime Video’s “Alex Rider,” BBC’s “Guilt,” Netflix’s “Bodyguard” and “Versailles,” ITV’s “Grantchester” and Channel 4’s “Deadwater Fell.”

Chera was most recently seen in Channel 4’s “The Undeclared War” and Sky’s “The Lazarus Project.” Other TV credits include “Vera” (from ITV) and BBC’s “Doctors.”

Chubb was in Peacock’s “Vampire Academy,” Netflix’s “The Sandman,” Hulu’s “Pistol,” “Law & Order: UK” and BBC’s “House of Cards.” His film credits include Sam Mendes’ upcoming “Empire of Light,” “A Week in Paradise” and “Adrift in Soho.”

Eldon has starred in “Game of Thrones,” “Shadow and Bone” and BBC’s “Inside Number 9,” and has had recurring roles in Peacock’s “Trigger Point.” He has also been in “The Crown,” “Criminal: UK” and “Doctor Who.” In film, he has been seen in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” “Hot Fuzz” and more.

Keen will soon start production on Prime Video’s historical fiction comedy show “My Lady Jane.” He most recently wrapped the indie feature “Borderland” opposite Felicity Jones and Mark Strong, as well

as the TV series “The Gold” (from BBC1/Viacom). He was most recently seen in BBC’s “Ridley Road” and “The Pursuit of Love” opposite Andrew Scott and Emily Beecham. His other credits include “His Dark Materials,” “The Crown” and “Genius: Picasso.”

Lo, who is a former martial arts champion, has appeared in Hulu’s “Boss Level” and “Hellraiser.” Her work in television includes a recurring role in BBC’s “One Child.”

“The Rings of Power,” the first eight episodes of which is currently streaming on Prime Video, brings to screens for the first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. The epic drama, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books, takes audiences back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Prime Video, which has already given the series a five-season commitment, has been watched by more than 100 million people worldwide, per the streamer, with more than 24 billion minutes viewed. The show marked the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video, drawing more sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any previous title and debuting at No. 1 on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend.

Season 2 of “The Rings of Power” is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill and Gennifer Hutchison executive produce, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brandstrom, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey and Clare Buxton.