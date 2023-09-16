‘Monday Night Football,’ ‘Big Brother’ Lead This Week’s Broadcast TV Ratings | Charts

Ratings

TheWrap’s breakdown ranks the 10 highest-rated and most-watched programs

Monday-Night-Football-Big-Brother
Courtesy of Getty Images and CBS

ABC’s “Monday Night Football” and CBS’ airings of “Big Brother” dominated this week’s broadcast TV ratings as the highest-rated programs.

As football fans tuned in to watch the Jets face the Bills, the game earned a 2.42 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, and drew in 11.66 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The ABC-broadcasted game scored the highest rating and highest total viewership among all other weekday primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown of the top 10 highest-rated and most-watched programs of the week.

The pre-game kickoff show, which kicked off Monday’s primetime at 8 p.m.,

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.