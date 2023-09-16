ABC’s “Monday Night Football” and CBS’ airings of “Big Brother” dominated this week’s broadcast TV ratings as the highest-rated programs.

As football fans tuned in to watch the Jets face the Bills, the game earned a 2.42 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, and drew in 11.66 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The ABC-broadcasted game scored the highest rating and highest total viewership among all other weekday primetime programming from last Friday to this Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown of the top 10 highest-rated and most-watched programs of the week.

The pre-game kickoff show, which kicked off Monday’s primetime at 8 p.m.,