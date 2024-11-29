Bruce Willis’ Daughters Share Personal Thanksgiving Photos of the ‘Best Dad Ever’

Bruce Willis’ daughters Scout and Tallulah shared a rare Thanksgiving photo with their father to Instagram in which he’s holding a plaque that reads “Best Dad Ever.” The caption read simply, “Grateful.”

The former actor, who is now 69, was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects one’s ability to communicate, in March 2022, before receiving a more specific dementia diagnosis in Feb. 2023.

Last year, Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of “Moonlighting,” the ’80s sitcom that shot Willis to stardom, told the New York Post that even though the actor was “not totally verbal” and no longer reading, he was “still Bruce.”

“He’s not totally verbal,” Caron said. “He used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”

His family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, shared the news of the initial diagnosis to Instagram in 2022 with the message, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they said in their statement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Willis’ best-known films include Christmas action staple “Die Hard,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable,” “Sin City” and “Red.”