Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson and Devon Sawa to Star in ‘Gasoline Alley’

Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa are on board to star in the new crime action-thriller “Gasoline Alley,” directed by Edward Drake from a script by Tom Sierchio, Highland Film Group announced Thursday.

Principal photography will commence in March across the U.S. Highland Film Group is handling international rights and introducing the project to buyers at the virtual European Film Market.

“Gasoline Alley” centers on Jimmy Jayne (Sawa), a bruised-fisted rockabilly boss-type sucked into a triple murder of three Hollywood starlets drowned in a luxury hotel pool. As the prime suspect for homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Wilson), Jimmy takes up his own rogue investigation, bending the law in ways the police can’t in order to clear his name. With the killer skating through Jimmy’s shadow, he bands together with the two detectives to dangerously expose a truth much bigger than they had imagined.

Also Read: Bruce Willis Apologizes for Maskless Pharmacy Trip: 'An Error in Judgment'

“Gasoline Alley is a killer action-thriller,” Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said in a statement to TheWrap. “It has all the ingredients for commercial success coupled with a storyline and production values that will elevate the film in the marketplace. Our trusted worldwide partners are looking for these high energy, splashy thrillers and this film ticks all the right boxes.”

Corey Large (“The November Man,” “Cosmic Sin”) and Sierchio are producing “Gasoline Alley” with BondIt Media Capital financing. Matthew Helderman, Johnny Messner, Stephen Eads, and Highland Film Group’s Fraser and Perrier are Executive Producers.

Best known for starring in the “Die Hard” franchise, Willis most recently starred in “Glass” for director M. Night Shyamalan.

Also Read: Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen Drama '12 Mighty Orphans' Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Wilson can be seen starring in Ty Robert’s “12 Mighty Orphans” based on the best-selling novel by the same name. Wilson also starred in “All The Bright Places” directed by Brett Haley and opposite Elle Fanning, as well as in Atom Egoyan’s “Guest Of Honour.” On television, Wilson was most recently be seen starring in DC’s “Stargirl” for The CW.

Sawa, best known for starring in the “Final Destination” franchise, most recently guest starred on television shows “MacGyver” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

Variety first reported the news.