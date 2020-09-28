Cannes Plans 3-Day In-Person Version of Festival in Late October

Event will screen films from official Cannes 2020 selection
The Cannes Film Festival may have been canceled, but the festival will return in person to the Croisette late next month for a special event that will be open to the public.
Festival directors announced Monday that the Louis Lumière auditorium of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès will open for the “2020 Special Cannes” across three days between October 27-29.
The event was designed in coordination with the Cannes City Council, and the mini festival will screen previews of four films that were official selections of the 2020 festival, as well as short films selected in competition and the Cinéfondation’s school films will be screened. A jury, which will be announced soon, will also award the Palme D’Or to the short films and the Cinéfondation prizes.
Among the films screening starting on the opening night are “The Big Hit!” by Emmanuel Courcol. It will conclude with the preview of Bruno Podalydès’ “The French Tech,” at which the director and the lead actress Sandrine Kiberlain will be in attendance. Other films that will screen include “True Mothers” by Japanese director Naomi Kawase and the debut film by Georgian director Déa Kulumbegashvili, “Beginning,” which just won the Concha de oro for Best Film as well as the awards for Best Director, Actress and Screenplay at the 68th San Sebastián International Film Festival.
“We are delighted to see the Festival hosted by the Cannes City Hall in October, just as we were sad not to have held the event in May,” Thierry Frémaux, general delegate for Cannes said in a statement Monday. “Thanks to this collaboration, films from the Official Selection will now be shown on the Croisette again. This is our way to be in Cannes, alongside its population and all the professionals with whom we work hand in hand every year.”
“We wanted the presence of the Festival de Cannes in 2020 to symbolize our fight on behalf of the events sector, which provides a living for hundreds of families, as well as the cultural impact for our city,” David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes, said in a statement. “It was imperative therefore that the Festival show up in Cannes for this extraordinary event, which respects all the usual rules: quality screenings in front of a regular audience, in evening dress, on the famous red carpet. Holding 2020 Cannes at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès is a demonstration of our health-conscious, cultural, and economic capacity to host the best-known events, including the most famous and glorious of all – the Festival de Cannes.”
While Cannes had hoped earlier in the year to either postpone, the complete festival itself was ultimately canceled, even as a virtual marketplace still took place during its regularly scheduled time. Some of the films selected for the 2020 festival would have included Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” the latest Pixar film “Soul” and two of the films as part of Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology.
Next year’s Cannes, the 74th edition, will take place May 11-22 2021.
16 Cannes Winners That Went on to Take Oscar Gold (Photos)
Despite being two of the longest running institutions in cinema, the Oscars and Cannes have not always been the best bedfellows. Only one film has won both the Palme d'Or and Best Picture. But many more films that have played on the Croisette at Cannes have been nominated or won other big prizes from the Academy. These are the 16 films that both won the Palme d'Or and won an additional Oscar:
"Marty" (1955)
In the first year that Cannes started calling their top prize the Palme d'Or, the Delbert Mann drama and romance based on a Paddy Chayefsky teleplay won the film festival's highest honor -- and went on to earn four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing and Best Actor for Ernest Borgnine. But since then, not one film has gone on to win both the Best Picture Oscar and Palme d'Or.
United Artists
"The Silent World" (1956)
Jacques-Yves Cousteau's pioneering, underwater nature documentary beat out films from Satyajit Ray, Alfred Hitchcock, Ingmar Bergman, Akira Kurosawa and more to win the Palme d'Or, and it also took home the Best Documentary Oscar.
Columbia Pictures
"Black Orpheus" (1959)
Marcel Camus's dreamy, contemporary take on the Orpheus and Eurydice Greek myth won the Palme d'Or and the Best Foreign Language Oscar.
Lopert Films
"La Dolce Vita" (1960)
Federico Fellini's sensuous reverie of a film "La Dolce Vita" managed Oscar nods for Best Director and Screenplay, but only won for Best Costume Design.
Astor Pictures Corporation
"A Man and a Woman" (1966)
The Academy rewarded this French New Wave romance starring Anouk Aimee and Jean-Louis Trintignant with two Oscars, one for its screenplay and another for Best Foreign Language Film.
Allied Artists Pictures
"MASH" (1970)
It's surprising to see Cannes anoint a film as irreverent as Robert Altman's screwball war satire "MASH," but though the Oscars nominated it for Best Picture, the award went to another war film, "Patton." "MASH" did pick up a win for Altman's ingenious ensemble screenplay.
Twentieth Century Fox
"Apocalypse Now" (1979)
Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam war masterpiece was still a work-in-progress when it screened at Cannes, and it would split the Palme d'Or with "The Tin Drum" that same year. It was nominated for eight Oscars and won two, but lost Best Picture to "Kramer vs. Kramer."
United Artists
"The Tin Drum" (1979)
After splitting the Palme d'Or with "Apocalypse Now," "The Tin Drum" won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar with ease.
The Criterion Collection
"All That Jazz" (1980)
Weirdly, Bob Fosse's musical was nominated alongside "Apocalypse Now" at the 1979 Oscars, opening in December of that year, but it won the 1980 Cannes after cleaning up four Oscars just a month earlier.
Columbia Pictures Corporation/20th Century Fox
"Missing" (1982)
Jack Lemmon won Cannes' Best Actor prize for Costa-Gavras's political thriller in addition to "Missing" winning the Palme d'Or. And Lemmon and co-star Sissy Spacek each scored acting nominations in addition to the film being nominated for Best Picture, but it only won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Universal Pictures
"The Mission" (1986)
Starring Robert de Niro and Jeremy Irons as Spanish Jesuits trying to save a native American tribe, Roland Joffe's "The Mission" won the Palme d'Or and earned seven nominations but only one Oscar win for Best Cinematography.
Warner Bros.
"Pelle the Conqueror" (1987)
The legendary Max von Sydow plays a Swedish immigrant in Denmark in this Danish film that won the Palme d'Or, the Best Foreign Language Oscar and netted Sydow his first acting nomination.
Miramax
"The Piano" (1993)
Holly Hunter won the Best Actress prize at both Cannes and the Oscars for Jane Campion's drama that won the Palme d'Or and was nominated for eight Oscars in all.
Miramax
"Pulp Fiction" (1994)
Much has been written about the bombshell Quentin Tarantino set off when "Pulp Fiction" debuted at Cannes and polarized audiences by winning the Palme d'Or, not to mention the cultural rift it created when it went head-to-head with "Forrest Gump" at the Oscars and lost.
Miramax
"The Pianist" (2002)
Winning Best Director for Roman Polanski and Best Actor for Adrien Brody, "The Pianist" was a strong favorite to win Best Picture after winning the Palme d'Or, but it lost to the musical "Chicago." Just don't expect a repeat from Polanski anytime soon.
Focus Features
"Amour" (2012)
Michael Haneke had just won his second Palme d'Or for his sobering romance about old age "Amour," and rightfully so. The film paired French New Wave legends Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva and scored five Oscar nominations in all, including Best Picture, but only came away with a win for Best Foreign Language Film.
Sony Pictures Classics
1 of 17
