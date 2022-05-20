Topless, Screaming Protester Removed From Cannes Red Carpet (Photos)

A topless woman covered in body paint and screaming in front of photographers was removed from the red carpet in a security incident Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, ahead of the premiere screening of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

In a handful of red carpet videos and photos from Cannes, the protester stripped off her clothes, went to her knees and began to shout before she was covered in a coat and removed by Cannes security. The woman on her front had an image of the Ukraine flag with the words “Stop Raping Us” on her chest and stomach, as well as bloodied handprints on her torso and the word “SCUM” written on her lower back.

See some photos of the woman below. The images contain nudity.

Security removes a protester from the Cannes red carpet at the “Three Thousand Years Of Longing” premiere (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)



On the Cannes red carpet for George Miller’s new movie, the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers. Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, & blocked my camera from filming pic.twitter.com/JFdWlwVMEw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 20, 2022

A screaming woman covered in body paint, with “scum” written on her lower back, was removed from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet during the world premiere of George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” https://t.co/qWkiKBS5ow pic.twitter.com/5UorVVwPx6 — Variety (@Variety) May 20, 2022

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is director George Miller’s next film after “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and the film stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, both of whom are in attendance at the film’s premiere. The film is a fantasy and love story in which Elba plays an ancient Djinn who offers to grant Swinton’s character three wishes in exchange for his freedom, though Swinton doubts that the Djinn is real and fears the ramifications of such wishes.

The Cannes red carpet is lined with security guards and requires attendees to pass through a metal detector and multiple security checkpoints.