The Directors Guild Foundation (DGF) has renamed its annual golf tournament after the late Carl Weathers.

“By renaming our annual Golf Tournament to honor him, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of this remarkable man that has enriched our community. Carl’s enduring legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of the DGF’s endeavors,” foundation chairman Todd Holland said in a Wednesday statement.

The exclusive golf tournament is for the benefit of the Directors Guild Foundation, with all proceeds going toward supporting the organization’s tradition of assisting members of the guild and the industry.

Weathers, a director and actor best known for starring as Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” franchise, died in February from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family previously shared. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, [Feb. 1], 2024 … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Outside of his contributions to the popular boxing film series, the actor and director had roles in several other hit movies — including “Predator,” “Action Jackson” and many more. Additionally, golf fans may recognize him as Chubbs in Adam Sandler’s hit comedy “Happy Gilmore,” where he helped Happy prepare for his tournament against rival Shooter McGavin, hilariously teaching him that the perfect golf stroke is “all in the hips.”

“Carl Weathers was the embodiment of dedication to the Directors Guild and the Foundation. For over two decades, he devoted himself to serving the DGA, including as an officer of the Foundation since 2012,” Holland’s statement continued. “Relishing the opportunity to give back, connect with peers and enjoy quality time with friends and colleagues on the green, Carl Weathers eagerly anticipated the Directors Guild Foundation’s annual golf tournament as both a participant and MC of the Tournament reception. His unwavering commitment to the DGF’s vital mission and to supporting events like the Golf Tournament was truly inspiring. Carl’s passion and support have left an indelible mark that will be remembered for years to come.”

The 2024 Directors Guild Foundation Carl Weathers Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Monday, June 24, at the Wilshire Country Club.