Carrie Underwood to Headline ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ With Ryan Seacrest

Country star Carrie Underwood will headline “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” the long-running special announced on Thursday.

The “Cry Pretty” star will perform a medley of her songs from Times Square in New York City right before midnight as ABC rings in 2025.

Underwood joins a growing list of performers set to perform alongside Seacrest, who is preparing to co-host the show for the 20th time (Rita Ora will be co-hosting from NYC). For Underwood, this will be her third time performing on the show.

“I have such fun memories of performing on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I’m so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning ‘American Idol’ by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

Underwood shouldn’t be too rusty, considering she joined Cody Johnson on stage at the Country Music Awards last month. The pair performed their duet “I’m Gonna Love You.”

Beyond Underwood, “Rockin’ Eve” has added singer Megan Moroney and English singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor to the list of performers. They joined a handful of other musicians who had already been announced — Lenny Kravitz, Tinashe, Thomas Rhett, Teddy Swims and Johnson.

The 54th annual show will air on ABC on Dec. 31, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Hulu the next day.