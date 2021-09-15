(From left to right): Casey Wasserman, Kevin Merida and Sharon Waxman

Casey Wasserman and LA Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida to Open TheGrill 2021

by | September 15, 2021 @ 10:00 AM

Two media heavyweights will join TheWrap’s editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman for a state of the industry discussion in kicking off TheGrill 2021, Sept. 29-30

Casey Wasserman, the sports and media mogul who serves as chairman and CEO of Wasserman, and Los Angeles Times executive editor Kevin Merida will join TheWrap’s editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman for a discussion titled “The State of the Industry and Beyond” to open WrapPRO’s annual business conference TheGrill 2021, Sept. 29-30. 

As influential voices invested in the future of Los Angeles, Wasserman and Merida will come together to exchange views on the disruption and regeneration of the city’s media and entertainment landscape. 

Emily Vogel

Emily Vogel is the director of programming at TheWrap. When she isn’t organizing TheWrap's line-up of events, she’s hosting the “UnWrapped” podcast, conducting interviews with the women of Hollywood, writing articles for the WrapWomen blog and curating the brand’s biweekly newsletter. Check-out the links below for more details • Sign up for newsletter at WrapWomen.com • emily.vogel@thewrap.com

