Netflix Global Film Head Scott Stuber Joins Keynote Interview at TheGrill

Netflix Global Film Head Scott Stuber joins TheGrill to discuss the rise of streaming and challenges to the global film industry during the pandemic.

Among other pressing issues facing the film industry, Stuber will address new perspectives on the streaming versus theatrical debate and his approach to navigating a global content slate with TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

Stuber joins a line-up of leading industry dealmakers and M&A experts including Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs, Jeff Sagansky and Faiza Saeed who will discuss the explosion of Hollywood mergers and the ramification of ongoing industry consolidation.

For over a decade, TheWrap's Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age. Tailored to a C-Suite and high-level attendees, TheGrill presented by WrapPRO, delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.

This two-day event will be live-streamed September 29-30

As the head of global films at Netflix, Stuber oversees the development, production and acquisition of the Netflix film slate. Recent hits under Stuber’s supervision include: Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Academy Award winner “Marriage Story,” “The Old Guard,” “Murder Mystery,” “Extraction,” “Bird Box” and three-time Academy Award winner “Roma,” directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

Prior to Netflix, Stuber founded and ran Bluegrass Films, which produced such hits as “Ted,” “Central Intelligence” and “Safe House.” A former vice chairman of worldwide production at Universal Studios, he was responsible for films including “A Beautiful Mind,” “8 Mile,” “Meet the Parents” and its follow-up films, plus both the “Bourne” and “Fast and the Furious” franchises.

