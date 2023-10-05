On a Wednesday night stop by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” former White House aide and “Enough” author Cassidy Hutchinson went into great detail about former president Donald Trump’s food tantrums, which she witnessed frequently during her time working for the Oval Office.

Hutchinson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday to promote her book titled “Enough,” in which — the host joked — she spills the ketchup.

She took a second to collect herself from laughing after Kimmel asked her how often the former president threw ketchup at the wall.

“You really just launched into that one,” she said between laughs. “Just like he launched the ketchup.

Kimmel asked if the incident was a regular occurrence.

“So, I don’t know if you know this,” Hutchinson began. “He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned, so he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass ketchup bottles because he likes to hear his valet or whoever’s serving him his meal, he likes to hear the pop.”

Kimmel marveled at the concept, joking that he thought Trump would prefer small Heinz bottles so that they would look normally sized in his small hands.

“You think he got this fear of being poisoned from all the ex-wives?” Kimmel joked.

“Or Russia? I don’t know,” Hutchinson said.

“I don’t think Russia’s poisoning him,” Kimmel said.

Of the actual food-throwing tantrums, Hutchinson revealed that they would sometimes happen “once or twice a week, sometimes more.”

“There would sometimes be a week or so lull, but then there’d be a bad news story,” she said. “But it wasn’t just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. It was also sometimes just flipping the tablecloth.”

Kimmel asked if Hutchinson and staff expected Trump to suggest ingesting bleach to fight off COVID. She admitted it was “strongly encouraged” for him not to say that.

Later on in the segment, Kimmel touched on the multiple lunches Trump would eat.

“Well that was because some of them winded up on the wall,” Hutchinson said. “But also he doesn’t like to eat in front of other people. I don’t know why.”

“Oh, well he sounds great,” Kimmel concluded, thanking Hutchinson for “testifying.”

Watch her full interview with Kimmel in the video above.