‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Asks Former Trump Aide Cassidy Hutchinson Point Blank: ‘Did You Not Realize You Were in a Cult?’

The ABC host’s question came as Hutchinson admitted she “blamed” herself and colleagues for Jan. 6

The View

Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson stopped by “The View” on Tuesday, and host Whoopi Goldberg had a serious question for her: “Did you not realize you were in a cult?”

The ask came as host Sunny Hostin homed in on one particular piece of Hutchinson’s new book, “Enough,” in which she recounted how she explained to her mother why she was still moving to Mar-a-Lago with Trump, even after the events of January 6. But for Hostin, the explanation in the book was unclear, so she pushed further.

“Are we talking opportunity? Or are we talking guilt?” Hostin asked. “What would make you still go to Mar-a-Lago?”

Hutchinson conceded that it is a bit “confusing,” and clarified that “I did genuinely put a lot of the blame on myself, on the people that had surrounded the president, because I felt that it was our job to advise him, it was our job to stop him from making bad decisions.”

She added, “I felt that loyalty to him still, because I wanted him to be surrounded by good people, and I thought that I could be a decent voice around him.”

At that, Whoopi chimed in — gently, but bluntly. “Did you not realize you were in a cult?” she said.

Host Sara Haines readily agreed, with both women saying that being made to feel that way is pretty cultish behavior. In response, Hutchinson chuckled, but moved the conversation onward.

