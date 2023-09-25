A new poll from ABC and The Washington Post has President Biden losing by a significant margin in a Trump rematch in 2024, but “The View” host Ana Navarro is pretty sure that’s only because people involved in the poll were stoned. Of course, that assertion forced Sunny Hostin to have to give an unexpected legal note on Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show.

According to the new poll, Trump has 51% of Americans’ support, while Biden only has 42%. Those numbers mark a 3-point increase for Trump and 2-point decrease for Biden from an ABC/Post poll in February (though ABC notes that those shifts are “not statistically significant”).

“I don’t know what happened with this ABC poll. I don’t know if the people asking the questions were high, or the people answering the questions were high,” Ana Navarro joked. “But somebody has got to have been on some edibles or something else, because this poll is just off the charts.”

As the conversation continued, it eventually came time for Whoopi — known at the table for being the most skeptical of polls — to weigh in with her thoughts. But, she didn’t get the chance, as Sunny Hostin had an addition.

“I have a legal note,” Hostin suddenly interjected, pressing her finger to her in-ear receiver. “Nobody at ABC that was conducting the poll was high.”

The moment earned a big laugh from the audience, but a frustrated look from Whoopi, who did not get to finish her thought as a result, because the show had to go to commercial break.

“I’m just doing what I’m told to do!” Hostin said.

The hosts of “The View” have long been skeptical of political polls, particularly after 2016, in which most polls indicated Hillary Clinton had all but officially won the presidency. So, the women agreed that this particular poll was probably an outlier, though it “does not mean that there’s not huge red flags here.”