Just one week after Whoopi Goldberg startled her co-hosts on “The View” by pausing mid-sentence to ask Alyssa Farah Griffin if she was pregnant, Joy Behar had her own blunt personal question to ask on Thursday. Mid-topic, the ABC host asked Sunny Hostin point blank if she fakes orgasms for her husband.

The question came up as the ABC hosts were discussing “The Super Models,” a new docuseries on Apple TV+ that looks back on the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington. In it, Whoopi Goldberg explained, Crawford speaks about her past relationship with Richard Gere, and says that as a young woman, you’re “willing to mold yourself around the person you’re in love with.”

Behar quickly disputed that idea, saying never to fake interests because the lie will always come back to bite you. But host Sunny Hostin admitted that she totally understands where Crawford is coming from (especially since she was molding herself for Richard Gere, of all men).

“I’ve pretended to do a lot of things,” Hostin admitted. When Behar pressed her on if that was actually true, Hostin responded, “Absolutely! I told Manny [Hostin, her husband] that — I mean, I am a faithful person, and Catholic — I told him I went to church every single Sunday.”

At that, Behar began speculating on more personal matters Sunny might’ve faked for her husband.

“Don’t you think she fakes orgasms? Tell me,” Behar said to the audience, earning some audible surprise. She then turned to Hostin and asked her directly, “Do you?”

“Well I don’t have to Joy,” Hostin said proudly. “I’m one of the lucky ones.”

All that said, the show didn’t miss a beat and the conversation continued right along. You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.