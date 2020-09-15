Former “Bachelor” contestant Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and Season 23 lead Colton Underwood, according to court documents.

The pair broke up in May after dating for more than a year following the conclusion of their season of the ABC dating series, which aired in early 2019. According to Us Weekly, they had also been working on a reality show together “about their lives post-breakup” over the summer, but both have since pulled out of the project.

Now, Randolph is seeking protection from Underwood, who is barred from harassing, stalking, attempting to find her location through others, or contacting her in any form, according to the restraining order. It was first filed on Sept. 11 and will be effective until October 6 when the two meet in court for a hearing.

Will Tayshia Adams Take Over for Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette?

Underwood has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home, vehicle, workplace, school and the home of her parents in Huntington Beach, where he had been quarantining with the family earlier this year.

According to other legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Randolph accused Underwood of “harassing” her, planting a tracking device under her car, and going on “obsessive” walks near her parents’ home. The documents also say that Underwood was spotted in an alley outside Randolph’s bedroom window and that she was “fearful for her safety.”

Underwood chose Randolph as his final pick at the end of his “Bachelor” season in an extremely dramatic finale that led to him jumping a fence out of frustration after Randolph elected to leave the show. The pair later decided to stay together and continue to date, but did not get engaged.

Is that ...? I mean, it looks like ...? But, I don't know ... Sometimes when you're watching a movie, you just can't quite figure out who the actor is because of a great prosthetics job. Here's a look at 40 times an actor ... Colin Farrell as Penguin in "The Batman" Idris Elba as Krall in "Star Trek: Beyond" Tim Curry as The Lord of Darkness in "Legend" Gary Oldman as Mason Verger in "Hannibal" Helena Bonham Carter as Ari in "Planet of the Apes" Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in "It" Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem in "Coming to America" Willem Dafoe as Max Schreck in "Shadow of the Vampire" Christopher Eccleston as Malekith in "Thor" Benicio Del Toro as Lawrence Talbot in "The Wolfman" Tilda Swinton as Dr. Jozef Klemperer in "Suspiria" Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle in "The Fly" Eric Stoltz as Rocky Dennis in "Mask" Famke Janssen as Muriel in "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" David Harbour as Hellboy in "Hellboy" Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch in "The Witches" Doug Jones as Pale Man in "Pan's Labyrinth" Al Pacino as Big Boy Caprice in "Dick Tracy" Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc in "Suicide Squad" Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in "Captain Marvel" Alexis Denisof as The Other in "The Avengers" Michael James Shaw as Corvus Glaive in "The Avengers" Hugo Weaving as Red Skull in "Captain America" Jim Carrey as The Grinch in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" Joel Edgerton as Nick Jakoby in "Bright" Boris Karloff as The Monster in "Frankenstein" John Hurt as John Merrick in "The Elephant Man" John Leguizamo as Spawn in "Spawn" John Matuszak as Sloth in "The Goonies" Julian McMahon as Victor Von Doom in "Fantastic Four" Kelsey Grammer as Beast in "X-Men: The Last Stand" Lon Chaney Sr. as The Phantom in "Phantom of the Opera" Louis Gosset Jr.as Drac in "Enemy Mine" Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Nick Stahl as Roark Junior in "Sin City" Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse in "X-men: Apocalypse" Warwick Davis as Griphook in the "Harry Potter" movies Chris Sullivan as Taserface in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Charles Laughton as Quasimodo in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" James Arness as The Thing in "The Thing"

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)