Former “Bachelor” contestant Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend and Season 23 lead Colton Underwood, according to court documents.
The pair broke up in May after dating for more than a year following the conclusion of their season of the ABC dating series, which aired in early 2019. According to Us Weekly, they had also been working on a reality show together “about their lives post-breakup” over the summer, but both have since pulled out of the project.
Now, Randolph is seeking protection from Underwood, who is barred from harassing, stalking, attempting to find her location through others, or contacting her in any form, according to the restraining order. It was first filed on Sept. 11 and will be effective until October 6 when the two meet in court for a hearing.
Underwood has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her home, vehicle, workplace, school and the home of her parents in Huntington Beach, where he had been quarantining with the family earlier this year.
According to other legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Randolph accused Underwood of “harassing” her, planting a tracking device under her car, and going on “obsessive” walks near her parents’ home. The documents also say that Underwood was spotted in an alley outside Randolph’s bedroom window and that she was “fearful for her safety.”
Underwood chose Randolph as his final pick at the end of his “Bachelor” season in an extremely dramatic finale that led to him jumping a fence out of frustration after Randolph elected to leave the show. The pair later decided to stay together and continue to date, but did not get engaged.
