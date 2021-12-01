Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline will star in thriller series “Disclaimer” from Alfonso Cuarón for Apple TV+.

Blanchett will also serve as an executive producer alongside Cuarón, who will produce via his production company Esperanto Filmoj. Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce the series. For Kline, it’s his first TV role.

Here is the logline for the series, which is Cuarón’s first under his multi-year deal with Apple:

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as ‘Catherine Ravenscroft,’ a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower(played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

It also marks the first time Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series. Cuarón currently serves as producer on Apple Original Film “Raymond and Ray,” which is now in production from Apple Studios.

“Disclaimer” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Academy Award-winner Emmanuel Lubezki (“Gravity,” “Birdman,” “The Revenant”) and multi-Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Darkest Hour”) will serve as directors of photography on the project. Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Blanchett executive produces and Renee Knight serves as co-executive producer.

Cate Blanchett is represented by CAA and Wolf Kasteler Public Relations. Kevin Kline is repped by UTA and Berwick & Kovacik. Alfonso Cuarón is repped by WME, Blue Marble Pictures and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.