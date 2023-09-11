CBS is boosting its late-night strike programming with reruns and never-before-seen episodes of “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen,” the network announced on Monday.

Back-to-back episodes will begin a limited run Monday, Sept. 18, at (12:37-1:37 a.m, ET/PT on CBS. The new-to-viewers installments which were produced before 2023, make up nearly half of the broadcast network run, a rep for the show told TheWrap.

“’Comics Unleashed’ is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, in a statement. “I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and bring nonstop laughter.”

Among the many comedians who stopped in to the roundtable style talk show were Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel Iglesias, Cedric the Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Leslie Jones, Wayne Brady, Roy Wood Jr., Whitney Cummings, JB Smoove, Billy Gardell, Margaret Cho, Brad Garrett, Adam Carolla, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, Kevin Hart and Chelsea Handler.

The series originally debuted in 2006 and ran through 2014. It has been in first-run syndication for 18 consecutive seasons and can also be seen on CBS-owned stations in 14 markets. It was produced by the Allen Media Group, with Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks and Jennifer Lucas executive producing.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will also have access to stream the show via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

CBS previously announced it was adding Paramount Network hit “Yellowstone” to its fall lineup, as well as “NCIS: Sydney,” which was originally only going to be exclusive to Paramount+.

Without new episodes of the sitcom “Ghosts,” the network will run the original series from the U.K. in its place.

On Monday, the Allen Media Group also announced three new unscripted court TV shows: “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis,” “Justice for the People With Judge Milian” and “Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams.”