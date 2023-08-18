New Comedy Shows Struggle to Take Hold as Classics Remain in Heavy Demand | Charts

From the inception of television and the earliest variety shows to present-day sitcoms and stand-up specials, comedy has woven itself deeply into the fabric of American broadcasting. From slapstick to sitcoms, the genre has not only entertained audiences but shaped the zeitgeist.

Demand and supply for comedies, 2020-2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Is there a problem with America’s funny bone, though? According to Parrot Analytics data, which tracks demand from a variety of sources, comedies accounted for 16.6% of TV series demand in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020. This figure saw a brief uptick during the early pandemic days but then dipped to 15.