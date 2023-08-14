Paramount+ Is Beating Hulu With Originals and Movies | Charts

Don’t sleep on Paramount+.

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish touted the streamer’s growth in the company’s second-quarter earnings call. And while Wall Street may not love the money Bakish and his peers are still spending on achieving victory in the streaming wars, Paramount’s investment may be paying off with audiences.

In the second quarter of 2023, Paramount+ overtook Hulu in audience demand for originals, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. Its share of demand jumped to an all-time high of 5%, above Hulu’s 4.8%, putting it in fifth place.