Inside TheWrap’s Changemakers Event: Ariana Madix, Diane Warren and More | Photos

The event kicked off TheWrap’s annual Power Women Summit conference

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

TheWrap kicked off its 2024 Power Women Summit with a cocktail party on Monday night at The Terrace at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, where attendees celebrated TheWrap’s Changemakers list including “Vanderpump Rules” and Broadway star Ariana Madix, songwriter Diane Warren, filmmaker Lauren Greenfield, poet and actress Yasmin Monet Watkins, What’s Trending CEO Shira Lazar, and TheWrap’s founder and CEO Sharon Waxman.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Stephanie Koenig, actress and producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Ariana Madix, television personality

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Diane Warren, Grammy Award-winning songwriter

Michelle Lemuya Ikeny, actress

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Cooper Kline and Lauren Greenfield, artist and filmmaker

ChangeMakers2024, Ilana Peña
Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Ilana Peña, screenwriter

Stephanie Koenig, actress and producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO Friends at Work

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Yasmin Monet Watkins, poet, actress, screenwriter

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap and Shira Lazar CEO and founder of What’s Trending & #Creators4MentalHealth

Alicia Hannah-Kim, Actress

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Lesley Silverman, Head of Technology at UTA.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman and Diane Warren

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of Geena Davis Institute

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor at Loeb & Loeb

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Jo Cronk, President of Whalar Group

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Micaela Erlanger, Celebrity Fashion Stylist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Keely Cat-Wells and Molly Burke

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Shira Lazar CEO and founder of What’s Trending & #Creators4MentalHealth

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Meghan Grimm, CEO of Clyde Staffing Agency

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Kathryn Peterson, VP of business development at UTA and Elizabeth Goodstein, VP business development, strategy at Madison Wells

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Jordan Weiss, Writer and Producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sam Javis, Screenwriter

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Molly Burke, Activist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sarah Rothman, Co-Founder of The Lede Company

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Syreeta Butler,  CEO and Founder of Just B Consulting & therapist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Mona Shaikh, Comedian

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Nicole Pollard Bayme, Fashion Stylist & Founder of LalaLuxe

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

The atmosphere at the Changemakers 2024 cocktail reception.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Nikki DeLoach, Actress

Michelle Lemuya Ikeny, Sharon Waxman
Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap and actress Michelle Lemuya Ikeny attend Changemakers 2024.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap and Ty Stiklorius, Producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Yazmin Monet Watkins, poet, actress and screenwriter

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Keely Cat-Wells, CEO of Making Space and Molly Burke, activist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Brittani Nichols, producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman speaks on stage at the Changemakers 2024 cocktail reception.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Ariana Madix, television personality and Kellie Gerardi, American astronaut

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

(L-R) Jordan Weiss, Sam Jarvis, Ariana Madix and Stephanie Koenig

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

(L-R) Dani Potter, Sharon Waxman, and Nancy Josephson

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

(L-R) Madeline Di Nonno, Keely Cat-Wells, and Molly Burke

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Keely Cat-Wells, CEO of Making Space and Molly Burke, activist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Ariana Madix, television personality and Kellie Gerardi, American astronaut.

General atmosphere of TheWrap’s Changemakers 2024.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

(L-R) Shira Lazar, Kellie Gerardi, Kim Larson, and Jo Cronk attend TheWrap’s Changemakers 2024.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Yazmin Monet Watkins, Poet, Actress & Screenwriter and Sasha MaRi, Artist and natural hairdresser attend TheWrap’s Changemakers 2024.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

(L-R) Sharon Waxman, Dani Potter and Nancy Josephson attend TheWrap’s Changemakers 2024.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Lauren Greenfield, Ty Stiklorius, Sharon Waxman, Alicin Reidy Williamson, and Pandora Thomas attend TheWrap’s Changemakers 2024.

