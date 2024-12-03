Inside TheWrap’s Changemakers Event: Ariana Madix, Diane Warren and More | Photos

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

TheWrap kicked off its 2024 Power Women Summit with a cocktail party on Monday night at The Terrace at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, where attendees celebrated TheWrap’s Changemakers list including “Vanderpump Rules” and Broadway star Ariana Madix, songwriter Diane Warren, filmmaker Lauren Greenfield, poet and actress Yasmin Monet Watkins, What’s Trending CEO Shira Lazar, and TheWrap’s founder and CEO Sharon Waxman.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Stephanie Koenig, actress and producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Ariana Madix, television personality

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Diane Warren, Grammy Award-winning songwriter

Michelle Lemuya Ikeny, actress

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Cooper Kline and Lauren Greenfield, artist and filmmaker

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Ilana Peña, screenwriter

Stephanie Koenig, actress and producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO Friends at Work

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Yasmin Monet Watkins, poet, actress, screenwriter

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap and Shira Lazar CEO and founder of What’s Trending & #Creators4MentalHealth

Alicia Hannah-Kim, Actress

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Lesley Silverman, Head of Technology at UTA.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman and Diane Warren

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of Geena Davis Institute

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Ivy Kagan Bierman, Chair, Entertainment Labor at Loeb & Loeb

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Jo Cronk, President of Whalar Group

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Micaela Erlanger, Celebrity Fashion Stylist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Keely Cat-Wells and Molly Burke

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Shira Lazar CEO and founder of What’s Trending & #Creators4MentalHealth

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Meghan Grimm, CEO of Clyde Staffing Agency

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Kathryn Peterson, VP of business development at UTA and Elizabeth Goodstein, VP business development, strategy at Madison Wells

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Jordan Weiss, Writer and Producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sam Javis, Screenwriter

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Molly Burke, Activist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sarah Rothman, Co-Founder of The Lede Company

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Syreeta Butler, CEO and Founder of Just B Consulting & therapist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Mona Shaikh, Comedian

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Nicole Pollard Bayme, Fashion Stylist & Founder of LalaLuxe

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

The atmosphere at the Changemakers 2024 cocktail reception. Randy Shropshire for TheWrap

Nikki DeLoach, Actress

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap and actress Michelle Lemuya Ikeny attend Changemakers 2024.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap and Ty Stiklorius, Producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Yazmin Monet Watkins, poet, actress and screenwriter

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Keely Cat-Wells, CEO of Making Space and Molly Burke, activist

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Brittani Nichols, producer

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman speaks on stage at the Changemakers 2024 cocktail reception.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Sharon Waxman

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Ariana Madix, television personality and Kellie Gerardi, American astronaut

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap (L-R) Jordan Weiss, Sam Jarvis, Ariana Madix and Stephanie Koenig

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap (L-R) Dani Potter, Sharon Waxman, and Nancy Josephson

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap (L-R) Madeline Di Nonno, Keely Cat-Wells, and Molly Burke