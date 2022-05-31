Charles Siebert, Star of ‘Trapper John, M.D.,’ Dies at 84

Charles Siebert, a character actor who is probably best known for his role as Dr. Stanley Riverside II on “Trapper John, M.D.,” a well-liked spin-off of “M*A*S*H” that ran on CBS for seven seasons from 1979 to 1984, has died at the age of 84.

Siebert appeared on various TV shows, starting in the 1950s and through the late 1990s, when he appeared on “Xena: Warrior Princess” while also directing several episodes himself (he also directed episodes of the campion series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys”). Among the primetime shows he guest-starred on were “Murder, She Wrote,” “Dallas” and “Matlock,” alongside daytime soaps like “As the World Turns” and “One Life to Live.” He made several appearances on “The Love Boat,” including one where he played his character from “Trapper John, M.D.”

You also might remember Siebert thanks to his appearance on a number of 1970s game shows, including “$25,000 Pyramid” and “Super Password.”

On the movie side of things, he co-starred in cult favorites like “Coma” and “Blue Sunshine,” and more prestige-y fare like Norman Jewison’s “And Justice for All” and “The Other Side of Midnight.” He also starred in many, many plays on Broadway and elsewhere, including the 1974 Broadway revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

Siebert’s survivors include his second wife, Kristine, children Gillian and Christopher, along with step-children Kristina, Max and Jeremy and brothers Ronald, Leonard and Jack.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Siebert’s passing.