‘Charmed': Lucy Barrett Joins CW Reboot After Madeleine Mantock Exit

Lucy Barrett has been cast as the newest “Charmed One” for the upcoming fourth season of “Charmed,” The CW said on Wednesday.

Barrett replaces Madeleine Mantock, who exited the show last season after starring as one of the three central characters since the reboot’s premiere in 2018.

“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way,” showrunners Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco said in a statement. “What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

Mantock starred in the series for three seasons as Macy Vaughn, the eldest of the three siblings. She announced her departure from the series back in June, describing it as a “difficult decision” on her part. The recasting comes as “Charmed” also undergoes some behind-the-scenes changes, with Lieber, Renna and Falco taking over for Season 3 showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

Here is the description for Season 4:

In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn’t come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what’s to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

Barrett previously starred in the Duplass brothers’ web series “Co-Ed,” and is next set to star in the feature film “Black Site” opposite Jason Clarke and Michelle Monaghan. Her other credits include the feature “Sissy,” the revival of the police drama “Halifax Retribution” and the Australian soap “Neighbours.”

The CW’s “Charmed” reboot hails from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane The Virgin”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”), Howard Owens (“You vs. Wild”), Liz Kruger (“Girlfriends Guide to Divorce”) and Craig Shapiro (“Salvation”).