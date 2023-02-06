ChatGPT Website Cracks Global Top 50 With 672 Million Visits in January

OpenAI has joining an elite club, cracking the top 50 global websites list after the November 30 launch of its buzzy ChatGPT AI-generated chatbot, which drove 672 million visits last month, according to a study by Digital-adoption.com.

With interest piquing globally, the last four weeks have been massive for Microsoft-backed OpenAI to push into 44th in the world, according to SimilarWeb data. Traffic to the site rose from 18.3 million to 672 million over the past two months – an astronomical 3,572% rise.



The Edwards, Calif.-based startup ranks as the top technology website in the world “based on traffic rank in the Computers Electronics and Technology category, overtaking Zoom, AOL and AT&T,” according to SimilarWeb Pro data.

The leap comes as ChatGPT’s “new language model continues to make headlines,” the data reviewed by digital adoption magazine Digital-adoption.com suggested.

DA found “one-fifth of all visits are from India and the United States, with around 11% traffic share each,” which results in an estimated 73.9 million visits per country over the last month, as visitors from France, Canada, and Germany also checked out the new disruptive technology.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT also holds the title as “the fastest-growing app in the world,” Digital-adoption.com said in a statement, citing investment bank UBS. The chatbot has surpassed 100 million active users through last month.

ChatGPT is backed by billions from Microsoft, which has also pushed GPT-3 and DALL-E, an AI image generator. The company has wasted no time in integrating the new tool to the Microsoft products suite, from search engines to sales software. ChatGPT Professional is being offered to some waitlisted customers to try out at the price of $20 per month.

“SimilarWeb traffic shows that OpenAI is quickly becoming one of the biggest websites in the world after going viral. ChatGPT has been named ‘Google killer’ and an ‘AI revolution’, gaining notorious buzz,” a spokesperson at Digital-adoption.com said in a statement.

“There is no denying how its popularity has caught on like wildfire, skyrocketing the company into global ranks within two months. Internet users are discovering new purposes for the chatbot daily, and along with it comes questions around regulation.”

