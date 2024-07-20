‘Cheers’ Writer Questions Whether Joe Biden Could Remember if He Did Drop Out | Video

On the latest edition of Fox News’ “Gutfeld,” the host laid out his own theory for what’s behind the calls for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party’s nominee — but panelist Rob Long, a sitcom writer known for shows from “Cheers” to “Kevin Can Wait,” laid out how Biden could have already agreed to step down… then forgot.

Gutfeld opened the segment asking, “Is the Biden coup underway?” He noted how Democratic officials have called for the president to step aside as he faces grim poll numbers and delivered a disastrous debate performance.

“I have a theory — it’s not just my own — that all these stories are put out that might actually be false,” Gutfeld argued. “And it’s just kind of a coup by political erosion to make it seem like Joe is about to go. And so they actually will it to become true, even though it’s not.”

“It is almost like a coup, because they’re trying to end democracy,” Gutfeld added, incredulous.

But Long had a different perspective.

“Respectfully, I don’t think that’s what’s happening,” Long began. “I think what’s happening is, I think they go into a room, they talk, they sit down with him and they say, ‘Look’ — they lay it out. And then he comes to understand and he says, ‘OK, I’ll drop out.’”

“And then they walk to the door and they say, thank you, Mr. President, for making this decision. And then he says, ‘what decision?’” Long explained.

The “Gutfeld” crowd reacted with laughs to Long’s theory, but Long wasn’t finished there.

“And then they have to come back and they have to do the whole thing again,” Long said. “And then he goes, ‘You’re right, I should drop out. I totally should drop out.’ And then they get up and they get to the door. They say, ‘Thank you, Mr. President, for the decision.’ And he goes, ‘What decision again?’ And they come back.”

“So, he is both dropped out, and also not dropped out,” Long theorized. “That’s where we are. It’s like, I think it’s happening. I really do.”

On a more serious note, Long added, “It’s like… with a person who’s got memory issues.”

Gutfeld compared the situation to Schrödinger’s Cat and quantum physics, to which Long agreed, adding of Biden’s campaign: “It’s not alive or dead.”

Later in the panel, Gutfeld described the situation as, “[Donald] Trump got shot in the head, but Biden is the one acting like he has a head injury.” (Whether being shot in the ear, as former President Trump was, should be described with the technically true descriptor of being shot “in the head” is a matter up for debate.)

Long responded, “I think the problem, though, is that we keep forgetting that there are a bunch of people who believe that Joe Biden’s job is to run for president — but actually his job is to be the president. And [Biden] being the president’s pretty scary.”

The “Gutfeld” panel also included Charlyn Arnolt (formerly WWE’s Charly Caruso), Emily Compagno and Kat Timpf. You can watch the full “Gutfeld” segment in the video above and listen to Long’s thoughts on the entertainment industry in his podcast “Martini Shot” for the Ankler.