Jimmy Kimmel Adds ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Theme to Footage of Cheryl Hines at RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hearing | Video

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines showed up to support her husband RFK Jr. during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday — but as the man was continually called out for lying about past statements, it started feeling a bit like an actual “Curb” episode to Jimmy Kimmel. So, he went ahead and added the theme song.

The ABC host immediately zeroed in on the hearing during his Wednesday monologue, calling out RFK Jr. for having “conveniently evolved” on issues like vaccines and abortions “since pledging allegiance to the cantaloupe-in-chief.” He also made fun of how the Health and Human Services pick tried to backpedal on his previous statements condemning those very things.

“Most of his defense today was some version of ‘I didn’t say the Moderna vaccine turned kids gay, I said it turned some of them bisexual!’” Kimmel joked.

But the host’s attention was even more drawn to Hines, who “sat quietly behind her husband as he attempted to rewrite the story of his life.” At that, Kimmel started playing clips from the hearing, in which Hines was indeed very visible behind Kennedy.

After the third clip of the man being confronted by his own past quotes that he tried to deny, the camera zoomed in on Hines and the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” song kicked in. As it played, Hines could be seen blinking rapidly and biting the inside of her cheek.

“And then there was Cheryl’s TV husband from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Bernie Sanders,” Kimmel joked. “Who, not only did he have a line of questioning, he brought visual aids.”

For those unfamiliar, no, Sanders wasn’t actually on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But Larry David, who created and starred in the series — and was indeed Hines’ TV husband — has definitely played Sanders on “SNL.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video, above.