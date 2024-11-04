Chloë Grace Moretz Comes Out as Gay While Endorsing Kamala Harris

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz came out as gay in an endorsement of Kamala Harris she shared on Instagram Saturday night. “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman,” she wrote. “We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

Moretz wrote in full, “I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor.”

“Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman. We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve.”

“SO… Are you voting early? Let’s get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you,” Moretz concluded.

Moretz starred in 2018’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” as a young girl who is sent to conversion therapy camp. She described the experience to TheWrap as “method without choosing to go method” and added, “I’ve never had that amount of being engrained with a character. I’ve always been able to walk away and go to a different home, but to literally finish a scene and then walk down a corridor and go to your room — that’s a different world to live in.”

She also noted that production began during the Obama administration, but filming concluded during Trump’s. “This movie went from being very important to us and our community to being the highest form of activism that we can do and pushing this message out and being able to give this to young people and especially young gay people, to be represented in this way, in this current state of America, this movie in a lot of ways is a beacon of light and a beacon of hope,” Moretz explained.

In a separate interview with Deadline, Moretz also said, “I’ve been an activist for the LGBT community since I was a little girl, having two gay brothers in my family.”