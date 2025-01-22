Chris Brown Sues Warner Bros and Producers of Documentary Show About Sexual Assault Accusations for $500 Million

Chris Brown is suing Warner Bros. and the producers of the docuseries “Chris Brown: A History of Violence” for defamation in a lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, that seeks at least $500 million dollars.

The series, which premiered on Investigation Discovery in October, looks back at the various scandals the R&B hitmaker has had as well as accusations of rape against him. It also features the first interview with the anonymous Jane Doe who sued him in 2022, accusing him drugging and raping her in 2020; her lawsuit said the alleged incident took place at a party on a yacht owned by Diddy. The lawsuit was tossed by a judge in August of 2022.

In the lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by TheWrap, Brown denies all wrongdoing and accuses WB and the docuseries’ producers of “promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown,” and says the documentary aired despite them “knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles.”

The lawsuit says that the defendants were “provided proof that their information was false, and their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself.”

The suit also asserts that Brown “has never been found guilty of any sex related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

The suit also brings up the Jane Doe’s personal history, asserting she herself had a “history of violence and erratic behavior” which “should have raised red flags for any responsible journalist,” along with a copy of what it says is a restraining order her ex-boyfriend filed against her which said “she physically assaulted him, threatened him with a knife, and engaged in online harassment.”

Brown’s lawsuit asserts that the woman was arrested for this behavior by LAPD, information “disregarded by the Defendants, who instead framed her as a reliable source to bolster their sensationalized portrayal instead of the physical aggressor in a romantic relationship.”

The lawsuit also names several people as defendants who appeared in the documentary, and says “a portion” of the $500 million “will be donated to survivors of sexual abuse” if Brown prevails.

In a statement posted to Chris Brown’s Instagram feed, his attorney, Levi McCathern said, “This case is about protecting the truth… Despite being provided with evidence disproving their claims, the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information, knowingly disregarding their ethical obligations as journalists. Their actions undermine not only Mr. Brown’s decade-long efforts to rebuild his life but also the credibility of true survivors of violence.”