Former New Jersey Governor and current GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday that House Republicans need to get it together and “pick somebody” to fill Kevin McCarthy’s former speakership role.

Christie noted that Congress can’t get any aid funding passed in the House without a speaker, including funding directed toward Israel after Hamas’ deadly terror attack on the region.

“Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire then asked whether the recent push for Jim Jordan as House Speaker has Christie’s support, to which he responded, “I just want them to pick somebody.”

Lemire then pointed out that Jordan is a known 2020 election denier and had a role in the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol.

“C’mon,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski, urging Christie to give a definitive answer on Jordan.

“I’m aware of all that,” replied Christie. “But here’s one of the things I learned when I was governor the hard way. People who want to be the executive don’t get involved in the legislative leadership races because you always lose.”

Christie noted that for the last two weeks, he has made it clear that he “didn’t support the removal of McCarthy,” in the first place. “I think it was a mistake. And this whole crisis starts there.”

“I don’t know Jim Jordan. I’ve never met him,” Christie continued. “And so it’s hard for me to make any comment on that and getting involved.”

“Guess what, they can’t decide and I don’t have a vote,” Christie said.

“Chris, you can’t say I don’t know,” Brzezinski pushed.

“I can say I don’t him know because I’ve never met him,” Christie replied.

“Chris, do you like winning?” Brzezinski asked.

“I like winning, winning every argument with you,” Christie quipped. “So you know, I like winning everything.”

“Well, good luck,” Brzezinski said.

“What I’ll tell you is I want to just get it over with and I quite frankly, at this point, after two weeks, don’t care who it is. Pick somebody and let’s go,” Christie concluded.