As House Republicans continue to squabble over who should be the next speaker and attempt to rally the votes behind one person, Seth Meyers remains exhausted. On Monday, the NBC host joked that, at this point, the GOP is less cohesive than a flock of birds.

Last week, it was revealed that Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Steve Scalise were the two finalists to become speaker. In a private vote, Scalise was named the nominee, but just a few hours later, withdrew his name from consideration. But, Jim Jordan also currently doesn’t have enough votes from his own party to get the job.

“I would call House Republicans a clusterf—, but a cluster implies some sense of unity. They’re more they’re more like a scatterf—,” Meyers mocked. “I’ve seen more organized groups of seagulls fighting over a potato chip.”

He added, “I swear to God if they didn’t have the house to work at I’m not sure half these guys could find a house to live in. You’d just see a pack of feral Republicans wandering through the woods arguing about which hole to s— in.”

The late night host also continued to be amused at the fact that Republicans are publicly badmouthing their own party at this point, and dropping any pretense of competence.

“Politicians spend millions every year taking out ads to convince people they should be in charge. Republicans are going on national TV every day for free telling people, ‘For the love of God, do not put us in charge,’” he mocked. “You know how rare that is? That’s like our cue card guy Wally saying he doesn’t want a line in the show today.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.