Meyers Roasts Wyoming Congresswoman for Bringing Lasso to GOP Meeting: ‘They Gotta Hogtie You’ to Take the Speaker Job (Video)

At this point, the House floor has nearly broken out into physical brawls, there’s been heckling, and apparently even some drinking, but on Tuesday, it reached a new level when a Wyoming congresswoman brought a literal lasso to a GOP speaker meeting. Seth Meyers is pretty sure that was just a means of actually securing a speaker.

Rep. Harriet Hageman was captured on video this week walking into a GOP forum holding a lasso. It’s unclear what the real reason for her having it was, as no one stopped her to ask. But, Meyers joked it was probably because Republicans have to force someone into the role, which some have called a “thankless” position.

“Is she gonna vote for a speaker or try to catch one?” Meyers mocked. “That’s how s— the job of Republican speaker is, they gotta hogtie you down just to make you take it.”

The NBC host wasn’t done with “discount Wonder Woman” yet though, loading up one more punchline, before resisting another.

“Is this a meeting to elect a new Speaker of the House, or a county fair?” he added. “After they choose a speaker, are they also gonna judge who has the biggest pumpkin? Which brings us to a segment called ‘We Could Have Made a Trump Joke Here!’”

Of course, Meyers wasn’t strong enough to resist that Trump joke entirely. As he wrapped up his “A Closer Look” segment, he pointed out just how strong Trump’s grip on the Republican party remains, as evidenced by the fact that GOP representatives only voted against Trump’s endorsement (Jim Jordan) in a secret vote.

“Because they all know the truth: Trump is a dangerous, aspiring dictator who wants to dismantle American democracy and WHO LOOKS LIKE A PUMPKIN!” Meyers bellowed.

“All right fine, we said it! Sue me, we had one Trump pumpkin — we worked hard,” he continued. “You know what? We’ve worked hard. We’ve worked two weeks in a row, yeah. I know we had five months off before that, but that’s two weeks in a row!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.