Republican representative Nancy Mace strutted around Capitol Hill on Tuesday wearing a shirt emblazoned with a large red A, attempting to reference “The Scarlet Letter” after she voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. Seth Meyers thinks Mace definitely meant for the letter to stand for “a-hole.”

“I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week that I just had, last week, being a woman up here and being demonized for my vote and for my voice,” Mace told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about the shirt. Of course, that’s not why Hester Prynne wore the brand in the book.

So, during Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look,” Meyers immediately called out Mace’s understanding of the novel.

“Did Republicans also ban the book ‘The Scarlet Letter?’ Because clearly you haven’t read it,” he mocked. “The A stands for adulterer, not, as I presume you’re using it, a-hole. Also, if memory serves, the A was a mark of humiliation, not a fashion statement.”

Indeed, the character at the heart of “The Scarlet Letter” was made to wear a scarlet A as punishment, after she got pregnant out of wedlock with a married man. But, even beyond the incorrect parallel, Meyers was amused by Mace’s wardrobe choice.

“Seriously though Nancy Mace, you look like you just walked out of a school play or a football game,” he joked. “Somewhere, there’s a group of Packers fans missing an A who are very upset.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.