Chris Cuomo Defends Elon Musk From Democrats, Media ‘Pushback’: ‘You Need Better Ideas Than He Has’ | Video

Before Chris Cuomo launched into a stout defense of Elon Musk’s project DOGE, he gave a caveat: “Here, we look left, we look right, and then we aim for reasonable.”

The NewsNation anchor, a harsh critic of Trump in his CNN days, seemed a lot more aligned with the president’s blitzing effort to slash government spending in a Tuesday night monologue on “Cuomo.” He called Musk’s question-and-answer session with the press in the Oval Office “unorthodox,” but ultimately praised Musk’s candor and endorsed the spirit of DOGE.

“What a moment we had today,” Cuomo said. “I have never seen anything like it. That presser was one of the most informative of the Trump era … Elon Musk center stage … Yes, his son playing on his shoulders, and it was reminiscent of the JFK days with John-John, if only because of that. But there was also this spirit trying to be inculcated: let’s do things different. Let’s try to be a new generation here.”

Cuomo also noted that Trump merely sat at his desk as Musk stood and returned reporters’ volleys – a position that was widely mocked in legacy media – calling it “completely unorthodox.”

“But does that mean it’s bad? No. I know the game is about reflexively attacking the side that you hate or anything that is different,” Cuomo said. “Let’s be honest. Does anyone think the majority of this country does not want government waste eliminated? … The obvious conclusion is nothing changes if nothing changes.”

Cuomo took aim at the talking heads, elected officials and protesters whose allergic reaction to DOGE puzzled him: “The problem for me in the room wasn’t Musk or even the man seated quietly at the desk, but some of the pushback from the media, which really seemed to be a defense of the status quo.”

Cuomo said vocal Democrats are “acting the fool” instead of getting the message: “You need better ideas than he has if you want to get back into leadership.”

Watch the entire clip in the video above.