As the debate around “superhero fatigue” carries on, Marvel star Chris Evans is coming to the defense of the studio. According to the actor, Marvel deserves “more credit” for putting out some “objectively great” films.

Evans’ comments came over the weekend, during an appearance at Emerald City Comic-Con in Seattle. During his panel, he admitted that overall, comic book movies are judged more harshly, and “don’t always get the credit I think they deserve.”

“They are these big, giant movies. There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen,” Evans explained, via Total Film. “But the empirical evidence is in: They are not easy to make. If it was easier, there would be a lot more good ones.”

That said, the actor was quick to clarify that he wasn’t “throwing shade” at any one — or few — in particular, and even called out his own past in the genre.

“I’ve been a part of a few that missed. It happens,” he said. “Making a movie is tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn’t make it easier. I don’t want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalogue, but some of them are phenomenal. Like independently, objectively great movies and I think they deserve a little more credit.”

Evans touted “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” as his “personal favorite” from his own journey in the MCU, based on both the experience filming and the final product.

“The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you’re stepping into and as a result you’re playing defense and you’re playing not to lose,” he explained. “When ‘Winter Solider’ came around, we were playing to win. And it’s the first movie with the Russo Brothers. We were taking more risks and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I’ve had in my Marvel run.”

Evans hung up his shield at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” marking a departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside other OGs like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, but the actor has been open about potentially returning to Marvel at some point down the road.

Up next for Evans, he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson in the big-budget Christmas movie “Red One,” which will be released on Prime Video later this year.

Chris Evans’ “Captain America” films and other MCU appearances are available to stream on Disney+.