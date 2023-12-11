Superhero Fatigue Is Hitting Marvel and DC Differently | Charts

The upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be the last film in the DC Extended Universe — after that, the franchise gets a slightly less complicated title and, more importantly, a new CEO. James Gunn, the popular writer/director of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and of the DCEU’s “The Suicide Squad, will helm the DC Universe, aka the DCU, a soft reboot of the DCEU.

Gunn’s reputation with fans and his pledge to maintain story continuity between movies, shows, and video games in the DCU make fans feel hopeful about the future. What’s more, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun to wobble after more than a decade of almost uninterrupted box office success.