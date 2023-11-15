“The Marvels” didn’t crash and burn at the box office this past weekend due to superhero fatigue. Nor was it the lowest opening weekend in MCU history because fans were rebelling against the female-driven ensemble — the gender makeup in North America over the opening weekend was 61% male and 39% female.

Instead, the film limped to a $46.1 million opening weekend due to a number of factors including declining trust in the Marvel brand, all of which speak to an existential challenge for Marvel Studios: Make Marvel special again.