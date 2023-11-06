Can ‘The Marvels’ Continue the Female-Led Box Office Momentum of ‘Barbie’ and Taylor Swift?

So far the Marvel blockbuster with three female leads is tracking for a weak $70 million opening

Theatergoers who attended “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” the concert film that has already amassed $231 million worldwide, were treated to a special trailer for “The Marvels,” the upcoming Marvel Studios superhero extravaganza — cut specifically for the “Eras Tour” audience.

They also probably walked by a poster for “The Marvels” — with stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani proudly beaming — since theaters were encouraged to place marketing materials for the movie in front of auditoriums playing “The Eras Tour.”

It was all part of a coordinated effort by Disney to further fuel the female-led moviegoing momentum that started with the summer blockbuster “Barbie” and continued with “Eras” last month.

