Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk Is Acting ‘Like a Co-President’ and Already ‘Wearing out His Welcome’ With Trump | Video

Elon Musk has apparently positioned himself as “co-president” in Trump’s second White House, insiders familiar with the situation have reported, Chris Hayes shared Wednesday night. “It’s been a week since Donald Trump was elected, and there are numerous reports that one notable guest at Mar a Lago is wearing out his welcome — that would be the world’s richest man, Elon Musk,” Hayes explained.

Musk openly supported Trump throughout his campaign, something that the President-elect has apparently repaid by naming the Tesla CEO as the co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (intentionally named to create the incredibly stupid acronym DOGE) but that goodwill may not last long. As the New York Times reported, Musk received his own standing ovation after he walked into the dining room at Mar-a-Lago. “If there’s one thing we know about Donald Trump,” Hayes said sarcastically, “it’s that he loves sharing the spotlight.”

The billionaire has apparently “bottomless ambitions,” Hayes added. Since he can’t run for president himself because he’s not a natural-born citizen of the United States, Musk is apparently taking full advantage of his close affiliation with Trump for as long as he can. “We joke darkly about Musk setting himself a sort of co-president, but it’s not just us,” he explained.

As reported by NBC News, Musk is “behaving as if he’s a co president, making sure everyone knows it.” He’s become “an almost comical distraction hanging around Mar a Lago sliding into high level transition meetings and giving unsolicited feedback on Trump’s personnel decisions” — and he might just be “getting a little big for his britches.”

Hayes acknowledged that it’s more than possible these reports are coming from “backbiting insiders who are envious of Musk’s close relationship with future president” that could include people close to Trump who “aren’t crazy about the world’s richest man issuing orders to a democratic nation.”

Of course, Musk’s overall success in the White House might come down to what Americans think of him as time passes, Hayes added. Musk is so dogged in his attempt to ingratiate himself into Trump’s White House that he even joined the president-elect when he visited President Biden today – something that prompted Trump to tell reporters, “I can’t get rid of him until I don’t like him.”

