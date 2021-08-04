Chris Meloni Embraces Being Internet’s ‘Zaddy’ at 60: ‘How Much Am I Allowed to Enjoy This?’

Chris Meloni knows you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, and, if you ask many online onlookers, he’s packing a whole lot of honey.
As Men’s Health’s latest cover star, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star bared his famous physique (and even some of his soul) in a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday. Meloni opened up about the “trauma” of his childhood and the trials of both failing and succeeding in show business but the Twitter discourse around the piece invariably centered on some of its lighter moments.
At one point, in between posing for photos in the splits and lifting weights, Meloni asked for clarification on what exactly a “zaddy” is, despite that title being bestowed on him on many an occasion prior.
“I just thought it was a cutie thing,” he said to the interviewer before asking. “Daddy plus? Daddy platinum?”
Once enlightened to the official definition (a hot older man), the 60-year-old realized, “It’s reserved for an older gentleman.”
Meloni graciously accepted the mantle but wondered, ““How much am I allowed to taste of this fruit? How much am I allowed to enjoy this?”
The fitness magazine’s cover story also features a video on the workout routine Meloni uses to achieve his “signature glutes,” which he also had an…interesting comment on.
“I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap,” Meloni said with a laugh. “I’m clever with my ass cheeks!”
Of course the Twitterverse had much to say about this comment in particular and the eye-catching photoshoot as a whole.
A few hours after the article went live, somebody asked Meloni what it was like to have the whole internet thirsting after him. He replied accordingly.
Here are some other highlights.