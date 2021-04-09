Yes, Chris Meloni Knows the Internet Appreciates His ‘Big Cake’ Butt

If you need any more proof that Chris Meloni has the best sense of humor, look no further than Twitter, where the actor is hilariously celebrating his own rear end.

The rekindled obsession with Meloni’s butt started on Wednesday, when a fan snapped a pic of him wearing tight pants while shooting “Law & Order: Organized Crime” in Brooklyn. The photo, posted in a neighborhood Facebook group, quickly went viral for, well, obvious reasons.

SVU is filming in park slope this week and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni 🥵 pic.twitter.com/A2fAENk05u — peter hess (@PeterNHess) April 7, 2021

As the internet marveled at Meloni’s backside, one fan tweeted at him, asking, “You wanna explain why you have so much cake??” alongside a GIF of Patrick Star from “Spongebob Squarepants.”

Meloni, game for acknowledging his butt was a trending topic, responded, “Sure – big birthday (60), big boy (200 lbs), big cake.”

Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake https://t.co/lmkZ5JKFWe — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 8, 2021

It would be enough if Meloni’s response was a “one and done” acknowledging that he’s aware people are talking about him. But the actor apparently has no shame in celebrating himself, because he’s kept on replying to tweets and joking around with fans, playing into their “thirst trap” memes.

I mean, come on — can we all admit it takes a good man to announce to Twitter that his butt isn’t hairy?

The other Melonis are trending, not me https://t.co/uBvpSCC03x — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 8, 2021

It’s worth nothing that Meloni is probably used to this kind of unusual praise by now — remember when Buzzfeed made a listicle called “Literally Just 17 Photos Of Chris Meloni’s Butt?” He’s not even a stranger to thirst tweets in general, as he proved during a 2019 interview where he read aloud tweets about everything from his overall attractiveness to his attention-grabbing behind.

Meloni is obviously proving with his recent Twitter activity that he’s still as humble and down-to-earth as ever — even when it comes to the internet once again yelling about his butt.